Leitrim Ladies to face Meath and Down in TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

Leitrim Ladies will face a tough proposition in this year's TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football Championship after they were drawn to face Meath and Down in Group 3 of this year's championship.

The draw, held by the the Ladies Gaelic Football Association on Facebook on Tuesday evening, pits Hugh Donnelly's team against a Meath team who were lying second in Division 2 of the Lidl Ladies NFL and a Down team who were second in Division 3.

Leitrim, third in Division 4 with two games to play when the Covid-19 crisis struck, must finish top of the group to progress to the semi-finals where the winners will face the winners of Group four which features Sligo, Clare, Kildare and Laois.

In the other groups, Roscommon were drawn with Offaly and Wexford in Group 1 while Group 2 sees Longford take on their Leinster neighbours Westmeath and Louth.

The Championship is expected to start from the weekend of October 17.