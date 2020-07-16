GAA announce Covid-19 guidelines for fans
Fans pictured at Leitrim's NFL Division 3 clash with Offaly - GAA regulations mean that scenes like this will not occur during club championship games
In line with Government health policy, the GAA have issued a series of guidelines for spectators attending the resumption of clubs games this week.
Croke Park have asked that all clubs ensure that “clear and concise information is made available to spectators before they consider attending any club games” as they recommended that the following guidelines are adopted by all clubs:
- Spectators should be aware that all the risks posed from Covid-19 cannot be eliminated, including attending GAA games but that essential control measures have been put in place to reduce risks for members.
- Spectators must not attend games if they display any symptoms of Covid-19 and instead should phone their GP and follow public health advice
- Individuals that are considered high risk or are in close contact with others who are considered high risk should not attend games
- Individuals must be informed that much of the responsibility for managing Covid-19 risk remains with themselves particularly in relation to social distancing, wearing of face coverings and sanitation
- All spectators should be encouraged to bring their own hand sanitiser
- The use of face coverings is strongly advised for all patrons over the age of 13
- Spectators must not enter the field of play at any time including pre-match, at half-time and other intervals and after the final whistle or at end-of-match presentations
- Spectators should be advised to keep their own record of contacts at a match for potential tracing purposes
- All spectators should be encouraged to download the HSE tracing app
- The current public health guidance advises a social distance of 2m be maintained between people. Further government guidance may change and the GAA’s assessment method may change as a result.
- Where small groups of people are attending games, members of these should wherever possible be from the same household
- Individuals and small groups should remain insofar as possible in the same area for the duration of the game, remain 2m apart and avoid intermingling with other individuals or groups
- Signage should be in place to remind spectators to practice and maintain social distancing
- Where possible use separate entrance and exit points to reduce crossflow of spectators and help maintain safe distancing or if entry/exit point is the same divide with a barrier to create a two-way system
- Ensure there is adequate space at the entry point for social distance queueing with adequate signage, ground markings and stewarding in place
- Before, between and after games it is essential that spectators do not congregate in groups in the vicinity of the grounds as social distancing and contact tracing measures will be compromised and the potential risk of transmission higher
