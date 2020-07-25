Leitrim Gaels make big splash in first senior champs victory

With a highly effective and workmanlike performance, Leitrim Gaels crushed the Melvin Gaels challenge and claimed an historic victory in what was the club’s first ever game in the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship.

Playing at home, Leitrim Gaels drew first blood in this contest when Eunan Treacy whipped over two well taken points in the opening two minutes. Darragh Rooney hit back shortly afterwards when he shot over in what was Melvin Gaels opening attack.

Stephen Goldrick maintained the Leitrim Gaels grip on the early proceedings when landed a point from a 4th minute free. In the following minute Melvin Gaels took the lead for the first time in the clash when Peter McGowan drove to Leitrim Village men’s net following a quickly taken free.

When Eunan Treacy fired over his third point of the day on the six minute mark, he put Leitrim Gaels on level terms. What was deemed an exuberant tackle saw Leitrim Gaels Colm Moreton admonished with a yellow four minutes later.

Emlyn Mulligan slotted over the resultant free to put Melvin Gaels back in front. An Enda Moreton effort at the end of the first quarter returned the game to level pegging.

When Aidan Flynn goaled for Leitrim Gaels two minutes later, he put his side into a lead they never subsequently surrendered. Melvin Gaels were reduced to 14 men temporarily when Emlyn Mulligan received a 22nd minute black card.

Darragh Rooney reduced the Melvin Gaels deficit when he converted a free four minutes later. Leitrim Gaels David Regan received a 28th minute yellow card and within the space of two more minutes Darragh Rooney reduced the Leitrim Village side’s lead to the minimum with a converted free.

Before the interval Leitrim Gaels responded very positively with Eunan Treacy shooting over and Stephen Goldrick finding the target with his second free conversion of the half to put his side into a 1-7 to 1-4 halftime lead.

Stephen Goldrick stretched Leitrim Gaels advantage after the restart when his effort from a placed ball sailed between the Melvin Gaels uprights. Shortly afterwards Leitrim Gaels David Bruen received a yellow card.

But Leitrim Gaels continued to boss the game with David Regan putting over two frees by the 35th minute, the second of which was awarded for an off-the-ball Melvin Gaels foul.

When David Bruen whipped over a 42nd minute point he increased Leitrim Gaels lead to seven points. However, Melvin Gaels did then manage to stage a mini rally after Cillian McGloin shot over.

Sub Mathew Cleary fired over for Melvin Gaels on the 48-minute mark. When Emlyn Mulligan converted a Melvin Gaels free a minute later, he reduced the Leitrim Gaels advantage to four.

But the Melvin Gaels mini rally ended shortly afterwards, and they failed to score thereafter. A 52nd minute yellow card was issued to Melvin Gaels Kyle O’Driscoll.

Leitrim Gaels again asserted full control in the proceedings two minutes later after David Regan tapped over a free. Shortly afterwards Melvin Gaels Conor Sheridan was the recipient of a yellow card.

The Leitrim Gaels drive continued in an impressive manner in the closing minutes with Stephen Goldrick whipping over two frees and Eunan Treacy, converting a ‘45.’

Leitrim Gaels

Scorers: Eunan Treacy (‘45’) & Stephen Goldrick (5f) 0-5 each; Aidan Flynn 1-0, David Regan 0-3, 3fs; Enda Moreton & David Bruen 0-1 each

Team: Brendan Flynn; Paddy Flynn, James Flynn, Stephen McDermott; Shaun Chandler, Enda Moreton, David Bruen; Colm Moreton, Aidan Flynn; Jack Flynn, Donal Casey, Stephen Goldrick; David Regan, Euan Treacy, Liam Moreton. Subs: Michael McManus for L. Moreton (57); Donal Moreton for McDermott (58)

Melvin Gaels

Scorers: Darragh Rooney 0-3, 2f; Peter McGowan 1-0; Emlyn Mulligan 0-2; Cillian McGloin & Mathew Cleary 0-1 each

Team: James McGowan; Shane McGloin, Cathal McSharry, Kyle O’Driscoll; Ciaran Clancy, Fabian McMorrow, Colm McGowan; Cillian McGloin, Conor Sheridan; Rhys Brennan, Emlyn Mulligan, Philip McGowan; Caolán Clancy, Darragh Rooney, Peter McGowan. Subs: Mathew Cleary for P. McGowan (47); Brendan Brennan for Caolán Clancy (55)

Referee: Patrick Guckian