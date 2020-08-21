Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others inclusion project launched by Leitrim Sports Partnership and LGFA

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association, in collaboration with the Leitrim Sports Partnership, are delighted to announce the establishment of the Leitrim Gaelic4Mothers&Others Inclusion Project.

Following the success of the Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others programme, the LGFA & Leitrim Sports Partnership will target areas for specific promotion and recruitment of players and delivery of training courses such as Safeguarding Awareness course, Basic First Aid and Ready Steady Coach – introduction to LGFA volunteering in clubs.

These strands of training will add a much-desired aspect to the already successful programme.

The Gaelic4Mothers&Others initiative is an innovative way to introduce mothers and other women to playing Ladies Gaelic Football. The G4M&O initiative sees women playing Ladies Gaelic Football in a fun, non-competitive and social environment. G4M&O provides an opportunity for women to get their recommended weekly exercise in a fun way while meeting other mothers in the area.

The initiative has proved hugely popular with women of all ages and has taken off in all 32 counties with success stories popping up all over the country. There are currently 296 clubs registered nationally.

Ten specific clubs/areas have been identified within the county and they will participate in practical and online training to meet their specific needs as well as their continued participation in the Gaelic4Mothers&Others football Programme.

In conjunction with the Leitrim SP and the club co-ordinators a major promotional drive will be carried out within 10 local communities, community groups and primary/post primary school for all parents to aid in the increase in participation levels across the county.

This programme will create a community of women in the county increasing their participation levels both in a playing and volunteering capacity.

This programme will not only have a lasting effect on lifelong participation within the county but it will deliver a new cohort of specifically trained volunteers that will enrich and enhance their clubs for years to come.

l For more information contact: Vinny Whelan National Development Officer LGFA at 01 8363156 or vincent.whelan@lgfa.ie or Patricia Forde Community Sports Development Officer LSP at 0871922479 or pforde@leitrimcoco.ie