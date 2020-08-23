Cullen goal proves the difference for Aughnasheelin in tempestuous clash with Eslin

Aughnasheelin secured their place in the Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter Finals with two hard earned points against a valiant Eislin on Saturday after a tempestuous tie at a sun drenched Aughnasheelin.

With Eslin ending up with 13 players after Brian Higgins and Conor Beirne got their marching orders and two players more players taken to hospital with serious injuries, the game really did have everything.

There was romance too when five-time Senior championship winner with Allen Gaels and former Leitrim star Adrian Cullen donned the Aughnasheelin colours and scored the late goal that put his adopted team into the quarter-finals.

Eslin fans complained bitterly after the game on social media about the display of referee Patrick Guckian with reports that the Fenagh official was subjected to sustained abuse after the final whistle.

This game started at a blistering pace with Aughnasheelin’s Fintan Fitzpatrick scoring in the opening seconds. A turnover from an Eslin attack led to a move from keeper Martin McHugh going all the way to Fitzpatrick after passing through three hands who took the score.

The home side went three clear after a foul on Conor Cullen allowed him to pop the ball over the bar. Eslin did open their account with a good Conor Beirne point after a misplaced Aughnasheelin pass and from the kickout, a foul on the Leitrim hurling star allowed his brother Tomas to fire the free over the bar.

Aughnasheelin were left ruing the referee’s early whistle when Fitzpatrick had a goal chance after good work from Niall Gallagher, play called back and Fitzpatrick pointing.

Both teams saw their defences repel good attacks but a move involving a Tomas Beirne one-two ended with Barry Bohan and Barry McLoughlin setting up John O’Flynn for a point.

But right back came Aughnasheelin, another good move ending with yet another Fitzpatrick point at the water break but Eslin were dealt a huge blow with a serious injury to David Stenson seeing the Eslin man taken off to hospital.

The resumption saw Eslin take control of the game when Barry Bohan intercepted the ball and after passes from Tomas & Conor Beirne, young James McNabola scored a great goal.

Aughnasheelin responded with another Fitzpatrick free but Jamie Stenson hit right back with a great Eslin score. Conor Beirne was unlucky to see a goal chance go wide but he made no mistake at second time of asking, collecting Donnacha Reynolds’ free and blasting to the net to put Eslin three clear.

Conor Beirne added a free, matched by the boot of Fitzpatrick but wides were beginning to cost Eslin now despite their dominance around the middle of the field. Aughnasheelin also had a few chances but it was Eslin who ended a spell without a score with Conor Beirne hitting a placed ball over the bar.

Unfortunately for Eslin, their hopes took a major blow when Brian Higgins got his marching orders just before halftime with the visitors leading 2-6 to 0-7 at the break.

On resumption Eslin picked up where they left off with Paul Kilcrann & Tomas Beirne combining to set up Conor Beirne for a point. Paddy Sammon made a vital interception that led to another successful Fitzpatrick free.

Fitzpatrick was Aughnasheelin’s lifeline as he converted another free, Conor Beirne replying for Eslin after good work from his brother Tomas. But disaster struck Eslin when, following an incident, Conor Beirne was sent off, reducing Eslin to just 13 players.

Despite the two man advantage, Aughnasheelin struggled to press home their advantage and they had to wait a while before Brendan Mulvey scored. A more confident Aughnasheelin slowly began to eat into Eslin’s lead as the home side trailed 2-8 to 0-11 at the water break.

Aughnasheelin also brought some of the old guard back with Barry McWeeney, Niall Murray and Adrian Cullen coming on as subs and it paid dividends when McWeeney won the ball back for an Aughnasheelin point.

Eslin didn’t give up with Paul Kilcrann replying with a point after Conor Cullen narrowed the gap, a gap opened up once more when James McNabola scored a great effort. Paul Earley won a free, converted by Fintan Fitzpatrick to close it back to a point.

However, the key moment came when Paddy Sammon and Barry McWeeney combined to get the ball into Adrian Cullen and he finished to the net.

And Aughnasheelin made sure of the win with a great point from Dean Flanagan to seal their place in the quarter-finals and sending Eslin to a relegation final meeting with Kiltubrid.

Aughnasheelin

Scorers: Fintan Fitzpatrick 0-12; Adrian Cullen 1-0; Conor Cullen 0-2; Dean Flanagan & Brendan Mulvey 0-1 each

Team: Martin McHugh, Brian Boyle, Wayne Gilgunn, Richie McManus, Niall Gallagher, Paul Earley, Michael Domican, Brendan Mulvey, Cormac Sammon, Dean Flanagan, Fintan Fitzpatrick, Paddy Sammon, Derek Moran, Connor Cullen, Kevin McWeeney, Subs Barry McWeeney, Adrian Cullen, Niall Murray.

Eslin

Scorers: Conor Beirne 1-4; James McNabola 1-1; Jamie Stenson 0-2; David Stenson, Tomas Beirne & John O’Flynn 0-1 each

Team: Enda Turbett, Jason Barry, Ronan Reynolds, David Stenson, James McNabola, Paul Kilcrann, Eamonn Stenson, John O’Flynn, Brian Higgins, Barry Bohan, Jamie Stenson, Donnacha Reynolds, Conor Beirne, Tomas Beirne, Barry McLoughlin Subs Alan Duffy, Dermot Reynolds

Referee: Patrick Guckian