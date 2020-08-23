Goals win the day as Ballinaglera edge past neighbours Drumkeerin

As the saying goes ‘Beware of the wounded dog’! Ballinaglera were left licking their wounds following defeats to Eslin and Aughnasheelin but came roaring back with an emphatic win over Drumkeerin in this local Smith Monumentals IFC derby at the wonderful setting in Páirc Naomh Bríde last Saturday evening.

Drumkeerin were on top of the table coming into the game and remain there but Ballinaglera knew only a win would ensure their place in a quarter final. This victory ensured their place in the quarter-finals where they will meet

It was the Glera men’s defensive structure, marshalled by the outstanding Pauric Clarke at centre back and their long ball strategy that lay the foundation for their win, as Drumkeerin were left to rue a number of missed chances.

Ballinaglera raced into a four point lead early in the first half and maintained the lead throughout the game, despite periods of dominance from the Drumkeerin men.

Seamie McMorrow pointed a free in the first minute, followed by two excellent Aaron McCauley points from play, one in the third minute and the other in the fifth minute following a long ball in from John Crawford.

Ballinaglera got lots of players behind the ball as they forced Drumkeerin to shoot from distance. A turnover in the Glera defence led to a quick counter attack that finished with Barry Maguire kicking a point from the right wing.

James Gallagher (Creevelea) got Drumkeerin off the mark on 13 minutes with a fine score as Ballinaglera’s Seamus McGovern received a yellow card a minute later. Ross Harrison replaced Luke Fee on the Drumkeerin team just after the water break as he added an injection of pace into the defence.

Tommy Rogan stormed forward and won a free, but the Drumkeerin men failed to capitalise on this. A minute later a long ball delivered to the Drumkeerin defence from Barry Maguire was punched to the net by brother Enda in the 26th minute as Glera continued to dominate.

Ross Harrison’s strong running up the left wing resulted in a free for Drumkeerin as Francie Davitt pointed from the placed ball. Jamie Langan lifted Drumkeerin spirits with two fine scores from the right wing to bring Drumkeerin back into the game just before halftime, leaving the score 1-4 to 0-4 at the break.

The second half started brightly for Ballinaglera with Enda Maguire scoring a point from outside of the boot after thirty seconds followed by a pointed free from Seamie McMorrow.

Just as the Glera men looked like they might pull away Drumkeerin hit back with two points. The first one came from a free by Jamie Langan following good work from Jerome Maguire. Two minutes later Felim McHugh scored a massive point from the 45 metre line which gave Drumkeerin the confidence they needed to get themselves back into the game.

Declan Daly impressed in the second half with his high fielding in the middle of the park which gave Drumkeerin the platform to create the attacks. The Glera men responded in the 40th minute after a long ball sent in from Crawford was broken down by Enda Maguire in front of the goal and tapped to the net by the onrushing Seamus McGovern.

Yet again Drumkeerin hit back in style seconds later as they raced towards the Glera goal following the kick out from Kevie Forde that resulted in a fisted point from Gallagher (Creevelea).

Drumkeerin worked the ball patiently through the hands before Jerome Maguire pointed from play in the 43rd minute to leave it 2-6 to 0-8 at the second water break.

Drumkeerin restarted with more urgency after the short break with a score from play from the boot of Gallagher (Creevelea). Three minutes later the ball came crashing off the Glera crossbar from a Langan shot but Drumkeerin kept the move alive as they worked the ball back to the scoring position for the lively Gallagher to convert his fourth point.

With centre back Colm Clarke setting up attacks for Drumkeerin and Daly’s high fielding it looked as though Drumkeerin would finish the strongest after a huge Langan point from the 45 metre line left a point between the sides.

But Ballinaglera weren’t finished yet! The midfield engine of Seamus McGovern covered every blade of grass, tracking back to break up Drumkeerin attacks and his midfield partner John Crawford’s strong ball carrying was a constant threat to Drumkeerin who were dealt another blow a minute later.

Glera’s super sub Gerard Clarke who replaced Barry Maguire seconds earlier took his mark inside the 45 metre line and kicked a long dangerous ball into the square. Glera won the break as Aaron McCauley slipped a hand pass outside to Clarke to finish to the net as the Glera support erupted.

To their credit Drumkeerin responded immediately with another Langan point at the other end, which was to be the final score of an enthralling encounter, as the final score read 3-6 to 0-12 for a well deserved Ballinaglera victory.

Drumkeerin missed a number of opportunities especially in the closing stages of the game to go ahead but credit must go to the Glera men’s defensive effort and disciplined tackling as they held on for a crucial win.

Drumkeerin will meet Carrigallen and Ballinaglera face Dromahair in the quarter finals in two weeks time.

Drumkeerin

Scorers: Jamie Langan 0-5, 1f; James Gallagher 0-4; Francie Davit 0-1, 1f; Felim McHugh and Jerome Maguire 0-1 each.

Team: Kevie Forde, Luke Fee, Aidan Dolan, Tommy Rogan, Jason Byrne, Colm Clarke, Darragh Flynn, Declan Daly, James Gallagher (Corry), Francie Davitt, Felim McHugh, Jerome Maguire, Jamie Langan, James Gallagher (Creevelea), Seamus McNama. Sub: Ross Harrison for Luke Fee, David Feeney for Francie Davitt.

Ballinaglera

Scorers: Enda Maguire 1-1, Seamie McMorrow 0-2, 2f); Aaron McCauley 0-2; Seamus McGovern & Gerard Clarke 1-0 each; Barry Maguire 0-1

Team: Conor O’Brien, Ciaran Cornyn, Brendan McGourty, Barry Gilmartin, James McDowell, Pauric Clarke, Ryan Crawford, John Crawford, Seamus McGovern, Patrick McGrail, Seamie McMorrow, Thomas Cornyn, Aaron McCauley, Barry Maguire, Enda Maguire. Sub: Gerard Clarke for B Maguire