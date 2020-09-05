Dromahair turn on the style to storm into semi-finals

St.Patricks Dromahair powered their way to the semi final of the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championship with a very impressive fifteen points victory over Ballinaglera at Shane McGettigan Park, Drumshanbo last Sunday.

This was the winners best performance of the Championship so far, hitting 2-20 with 2-13 coming from play with seven players getting on the scoreboard. They were fastest out of the blocks and had four points on the board in as many minutes, Cian Clinton opening the scoring with a pointed free followed by three from play via Martin Feeney, Gary Fowley and Michael Clancy.

Ballinaglera needed a score and it came from the boot of Seamie McMorrow, a free, to be followed minutes later with a similar score from the same player to leave just two between the teams.

But just when the losers seemed to be back in the game, disaster struck for them. Michael Clancy received the ball about 30 metres from goal and got past three defenders before unleashing a powerful shot to the top corner, Conor O’Brien with no chance.

The second quarter was dominated by the winners, outscoring the opposition by six points to one, their scores coming from Martin Feeney with three frees, Cian Clinton, a free and one each from play courtesy of Gary Fowley and Jamie Conlon.

Ten points the difference at the break and a mountain to climb for Ballinaglera in the second half. And although they conceded the first score, a James Clancy point from play, to leave eleven points between the teams, the losers had their best spell in the game and dominated proceedings in the opening ten minutes.

McMorrow hit a point from play, Padraig Clarke got in for a well taken goal following good work and quick thinking from half time substitute Wayne Reynolds, who was fouled initially but spotted the unmarked Clarke to set up the goal.

The introduction of Reynolds, who didn’t start due to injury, coincided with his teams best spell, hit the next point himself and suddenly the deficit was reduced to six points.

But as in the first half, just when the losers seemed to be back in the game, Dromahair struck with a brilliant Jamie Conlon point, and when Martin Feeney, Conlon again and Michael Clancy added points, it was the winners back in the driving seat.

Ballinaglera kept battling with Reynolds and Enda Maguire hitting points from play but Dromahair hit back with similar scores from Clinton (2) and Martin Feeney to establish an 11 point lead.

It got worse for the losers, when with seven minutes remaining, Declan Fowley hammered home his team's second goal and in the aftermath of the goal, Ballinaglera were reduced to 13 players with Ciaran Cornyn and Brendan McGourty both sent to the line by referee Enda Egan, Cornyn on a straight red with McGourty receiving a second yellow.

Two further points from Feeney and Clinton ended the scoring for the winners with Seamie McMorrow hitting the final score of the game, a point, his fifth of the game.

St Patrick's Dromahair

Scorers: Martin Feeney 0-7, 4f; Cian Clinton 0-5, 3f; Michael Clancy 1-2; Jamie Conlon 0-3; Gary Fowley 0-2; James Clancy 0-1

Team: John McGoldrick; Kyle Harte, Rory Kelly, Keelan McLoughlin; Declan Fowley, Jamie Conlon, Michael Clancy; Adrian Fowley, James Morrison; Darren McMorrow, Cian Clinton, Bart Cunningham; Gary Fowley, Martin Feeney, James Clancy. Subs: Leon Harte for R Kelly; Shane Fowley for D McMorrow; Gary Clinton for G Fowley; Keith Conlon for M Feeney.

Ballinaglera

Scorers: Seamie McMorrow 0-5, 4f; Padraig Clarke 1-0; Wayne Ryenolds 0-2; Enda McGuire 0-1

Team: Conor O’Brien; Ryan Crawford, Brendan McGourty, James McDowell; Thomas Cornyn, Padraig Clarke , Enda McGuire; John Crawford, Seamie McMorrow; Ciaran Cornyn, Patrick McGrail, Seamus McGovern; Aaron McCawley, Barry McGuire, Barry Gilmartin. Subs: Wayne Reynolds for B McGuire; Padraig Cornyn for B Gilmartin; Gerard Clarke for A McCawley; Fergal Gilmartin for McDowell

Referee: Enda Egan