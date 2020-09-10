Cloone take top spot as Vistamed Junior A moves to knockout stages

Cloone and Aughavas were the big winners last weekend in the Vistamed Junior A Championship as they maintained their unbeaten records as the competition moves to the knockout stages.

Cloone defeated another first string team in Glenfarne/ Kiltyclogher in their final group game, winning out 2-12 to 1-10 to ensure they enter the knockout stages with a 100% record.

Playing at home, Cloone quickly found the net against the north Leitrim men who responded to trail by a goal, 1-3 to 0-3, but the home side were dominating the contest as they led 1-8 to 0-3 at the halftime break.

Cloone extended their lead to 12 points as they led 2-11 to 0-5 in the second half but a strong finish from Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher saw them outscore the home team by 1-5 to 0-1 down the home stretch, the damage far too great to overcome.

In the other Group 1 game, an impressive 1-18 to 2-7 win for Glencar/Manorhamilton's second string team was enough to see them leapfrog Glenfarne/Kilty into second place in the table, the result ensuring a relegation playoff final for Gortletteragh.

In Group 2, unbeaten Aughavas maintained their perfect record with a 3-14 to 1-13 win over Ballinamore's second string. The result didn't do O'Heslins too much harm as they remained in second spot in the table, level on points with St Mary's despite the Carrick team's 1-9 to 0-10 win over Aughawillan.

Those results mean that Aughavas will face an exciting quarter-final clash with neighbours Carrigallen while Cloone's reward for topping their group is a meeting with Annaduff. Glenfarne/Kilty will take on Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins while St Mary's Kiltoghert face a strong Glencar/Manorhamilton in the last eight.

In the Junior B championship, Allen Gaels, Mohill & Melvin Gaels had already qualified at the top of their groups and all that remained was to see who would join them in the semi-finals as the best placed second placed team.

As it turns out, a playoff is needed after last weekend's game between Glencar/Manorhamilton and Kiltubrid was called off after Kiltubrid suspended all activities after confirmation of close contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

That walkover gave Manor the points but scoring difference could not then be used to decide who has the best scoring difference. With Drumkeerin and Glencar/Manor on minus two points and St Mary's on minus five, a playoff is needed to determine who goes into the semi-finals proper and which teams goes into the relegation semi-finals.

As it stands, St Mary's Kiltoghert and Glencar/Manorhamilton meet one September 20, with Kiltubrid taking on Ballinamore on the same date.

Last weekend's results saw St Mary's beat Ballinamore SOH 4-12 to 4-8 and Drumkeerin beat Fenagh 1-15 to 1-6 while the other game was conceded.

In the Junior C Championship, the teams are at the semi-final stages after last weekend's results. Bornacoola confirmed top spot in group 2 with a double scores victory over Ballinaglera, 2-14 to 1-7. That result also means that St Patrick's Dromahair join them in the semi-finals.

In Group 1, Leitrim Gaels second team crushed Mohill's third string 3-16 to 2-9 to qualify in second place behind Aughavas' second string outfit.

The draw for the semi-finals sees Bornacoola take on Leitrim Gaels while Aughavas face St Patrick's Dromahair.

All the Junior games are scheduled for the weekend of September 19-20.