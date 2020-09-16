Ladies will crown first time Senior champions next Sunday

A brand new name will be entered on the Ladies Senior Championship winners roll of honour next Sunday, regardless of who wins the final in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Glencar Manorhamilton and Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins have never won the Ladies senior title but next Sunday's Final, sponsored by Gotham Dry Wall New York, will see one of them lift the Cup for the very first time.

Kiltubrid remain the most recent first time winners back in 2015 but they were preceded by first ever wins for St Joseph's (2012) and Dromahair (2011). The Aughavas & Carrigallen women are actually third in the roll of honour, compiled by Seán Ó Súilleabháin, behind Aughawillan (19) and Fenagh (6).

Ballinamore booked their place in the final when they beat Kiltubrid in a rearranged semi-final and you can read the views from Ballinamore and our County Final preview in this week's Leitrim Observer.

Leitrim Ladies SFC Roll of honour 1979-2019

The following roll of honour for the Leitrim Ladies SFC was compiled by Seán Ó Súilleabháin

Aughawillan - (19) 1979, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1994, 1997,1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013

Fenagh - (6) 1982, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1993

St Joseph’s - (4) 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019

Annaduff - (3) 1991, 1995, 1996

Cloone - (3) 1992, 2002, 2010

Dromahair - (2) 2011, 2014

Kiltubrid - (2) 2015, 2016