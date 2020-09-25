Annaduff determined to atone for Final loss two years ago

The memory of losing the final two years ago will be a big motivating factor for Annaduff tomorow (Saturday, September 26) as they take on Gortletteragh in the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship Final according to manager Karl Foley and captain Alan Glancy.

Speaking to the Observer after the victory, manager Karl Foley said "“Two years ago was our first final in a long time and then we had the replay afterwards. The majority of our lads out there have felt the pain of losing that final and they’ve stuck with it, they’ve stayed with us this year and worked so hard.

"I think it will be a help definitely but there are a lot of bodies missing, a lot of new faces in two years. There is going to be mixed emotions for a lot of lads going into the final. Overall, it is great, we’re in a final, we’ve a lot to look forward to but a hell of a lot to work on.”

Yet there is no doubting Karl's desire to see Annaduff succeed: "Last year, we were beaten in the semi-final and that was the first year I hadn’t been involved in a final so in that regard, we’re used to them now but it is time to win one now."

His captain Alan Glancy was in agreement: "“Delighted to get back into the final, we were there two years ago and went to a replay with Fenagh. A lot of lads, including myself, feel like we threw it away in the first game. That evening, the night, that whole week afterwards - it is great to be in a final but it is winner takes all.

“To lose in a final is a sickening feeling, it’s not good and hopefully it is not us next Sunday. The only way we can look at two years ago as a positive because anybody who was there that day knows how sickening it was.”

TO READ THE FULL INTERVIEWS WITH KARL AND ALAN, SEE THIS WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER