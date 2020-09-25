BREAKING: Leitrim GAA postpone Saturday's Intermediate Final after "Covid related concerns" with finalists

Leitrim GAA's Competition Control Committee have announced tonight (Friday) that they have postponed Saturday's highly anticipated Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championship Final between Annaduff and Gortletteragh after "Covid related concerns" were raised by each of the competing teams.

The Leitrim CCC met in a special session on Friday afternoon and took the decision to postpone the final immediately with the game being provisionally refixed for the weekend of October 10/11.

In their statement on the Leitrim GAA website (see here), the County Board said "CCC Liatroma at its meeting this evening has decided to postpone the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Final, which was due to have been played at Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada tomorrow.

"This decision has been taken in the greater interests of all concerned with tomorrow’s final given that there have been Covid related concerns raised by each of the respective finalists. CCC Liatroma has provisionally refixed the final for the weekend of October 10/11.

"As regards the planned streaming of this weekend’s finals, we are aware that patrons may have purchased a weekend package covering both the Intermediate and Senior Finals. All Livestream weekend passes sold for €18 will be valid for the fixed date. Games can be purchased on an individual basis for €10."

The news will come as a massive blow to everyone connected with Leitrim GAA and the clubs involved.