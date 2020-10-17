BREAKING: Leitrim GAA reveal they are unable to field a team due to player unavailability as a number of other players await Covid-19 tests

Leitrim GAA have revealed that the county was simply unable to field a team for today's Allianz NFL Division 3 clash with Down in Pairc Esler Newry as a number of players were unavailable for today's crunch game while a number of players are awaiting Covid-19 tests results.

In a statement released after the news was broken by Down GAA that the game had been conceded, Leitrim GAA issued a statement in which they revealed that "A number of players are awaiting test results and unavailable to travel".

The statement also said "Other factors also prevented further players from being available, considering this greater health situation, and in this course of action, we must respect this situation. In summation, we are unable to field a team."

The Leitrim Observer understands despite the postponement of the footballer's game, tomorrow's Allianz NHL Division 3B Final between Leitrim and Sligo in the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence will go ahead as scheduled.

The Observer also understands that the final round of the Allianz NFL Division 3, an all out relegation battle with Tipperary in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Sunday week, October 25, will also go ahead as it stands.

The statement in full reads: "Unfortunately, due to the greater health situation that has gripped the country, Leitrim GAA has found itself having to concede our Allianz League encounter versus Down today.

"A number of players are awaiting test results and unavailable to travel. Other factors also prevented further players from being available, considering this greater health situation, and in this course of action, we must respect this situation. In summation, we are unable to field a team.

"We are living through very difficult times in an ever-increasing pandemic situation. Leitrim GAA is acutely aware of the efforts that have been made to get the inter-county season up and running. However, on this occasion, we cannot fulfill this fixture which is regrettable.

"We are hopeful that our situation will have resolved itself before next weekend’s fixture versus Tipperary."

MORE NEWS IN NEXT WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER