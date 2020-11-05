Emlyn is scaling the heights in unique Knocknarea 30 charity challenge

The month of November is traditionally a time of sacrifice for many Irish people, going off the drink for the month, but former Leitrim captain Emlyn Mulligan is taking the idea of sacrifice to literally new heights as he aims to climb Knocknarea mountain every day for the month of November.

For those of you not exactly sure, Knocknacrea mountain is that massive 375 metre high mountain that stands all alone off to the left as you travel into Sligo town and Emlyn, a Boyle based Garda who lives in the Knocknarea area so there is no breaching of Covid-19 restrictions, is undertaking a unique challenge that will see him climb the daunting peak each and every day for the month of November.

Emlyn, who is already five days into his challenge, is undertaking this unique challenge for two very good causes - the Sligo Cancer Support Centre and Little Blue Heroes charities and just five days into his challenge, Emlyn has already raised €5,752, less than €250 off his original target of €6,000.

Outlining his campaign on his gofundme.ie page (link here), Emlyn writes "Starting on Sunday November 1, 2020 I am attempting to climb Knocknarea Mountain in Sligo every day for the 30 days of November. All money raised will go towards the Sligo Cancer Support Centre and Little Blue Heroes charities - two charities that are close to my heart and unfortunately in current COVID circumstances are in great need of financial support.

"I will be posting a live video every day via Facebook/Twitter as I reach the summit of the 375-metre high picturesque mountain and 6KM round hike. Knocknarea Mountain is within 5km of my home, so all Level 5 government guidelines will be adhered to.

"Any donation you can make towards this fundraising challenge would be greatly appreciated by myself and both charities. Thanks so much in advance for all your support. - let’s hope the weather stays on my side and I didn’t bite off more than I can chew!," concluded Emlyn.

Emlyn also outlines why he is support both charities with this unique event:

"Sligo Cancer Support Centre is a place of peace and hope where people with cancer and their families can access support, counselling, holistic therapies and healing workshops in a caring and tranquil environment in the North West of Ireland. A place where no one feels alone on their journey to recovery.

"This centre could not survive without the hard work and dedication of all its volunteers, who serve on the Board of Directors, help with fundraising events, and work in the centre as meet and greet volunteers."

"Little Blue Heroes Foundation is a not-for-profit charity operated entirely by volunteers (no paid staff) made up of Garda members/staff, retired Garda members, their families, friends and civic minded people from communities. It aims to help families in need from local communities in Ireland who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness.

"The name ‘Little Blue Heroes’ came about when they found that the vast amount of the children they support have a strong fascination with police uniform, equipment, vehicles, Garda units, etc.. This has even led some of the children to make a wish to become an Honorary Garda and become part of the Garda family."