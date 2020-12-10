Three Leitrim schools to contest Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior championships

Just three Leitrim schools will take part in the Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior Primary Schools Football Championships after the draws were made by the Connacht GAA Council earlier this week.

Connacht GAA also welcomed a new sponsor in Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation with the competitions due to start in late January with Ballinamore Community School, St Clare’s Manorhamilton and Mohill Community College all taking part.

That means there will be no teams from Carrick-on-Shannon Community School, Lough Allen College, Drumshanbo Vocational School and Carrigallen Vocational School.

Ballinamore face an away trip on Wednesday February 3, to take on Mayo’s Balla Secondary School in the Senior B grade with the winners facing a semi-final a week later on February 10. In the C grade, St Clare’s will face neighbours Coola at home on January 27, with the winners facing either Scoil Mhuire Strokestown or Colaiste Ciaran Athlone in the quarter-finals.

In the D Championship, Mohill Community College face Grange Vocational School in the first round on Wednesday January 20.

The full list of fixtures involving Leitrim schools is as follows:

Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior B Football Championship 2021

PRELIMINARY ROUND: January 27: St Nathy’s v St Louis CS in Ballaghaderreen; Roscommon CBS v St Joseph’s Foxford in Roscommon

QUARTER-FINALS: February 3: St Nathy’s or St Louis v Calasanctius College Oranmore; Presentation Athenry v Roscommon CBS or St Joseph’s Foxford; St Joseph’s Galway v St Attracta’s Tubbercurry; Balla SS v Ballinamore CS in Balla

SEMI-FINALS: Wednesday February 10

FINAL: Saturday February 27

Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior C Football Championship 2021

PRELIMINARY ROUND: January 20: Seamount Kinvara v St Brigid’s Loughrea

FIRST ROUND: January 20: St Brendan’s Belmullet v Gortnor Abbey Crossmolina; Dunmore CS v Ballyhaunis CS; Scoil Mhuire Strokestown v Colaiste Chiarain Athlone; St Clare’s Manorhamilton v Coola PPS in Manorhamilton 12.30; Colaiste Iognaid SJ v Colaiste Einde; HRC Mountbellew v Garbally College; St Paul’s Oughterard v St Mary’s Galway; Seamount or St Brigid’s v Colaiste na Coirbhe

QUARTER-FINALS: Wednesday February 3

SEMI-FINALS: Wednesday February 10

FINAL: Wednesday February 24

Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior D Football Championship 2021

FIRST ROUND: January 20: Grange VS v Mohill CC; St Tiernan’s v Our Lady’s College Belmullet; Colaiste Mhuire Tuar Mhic Eadaigh v Sancta Maria Louisburgh; St. Cuans Castleblakeney v Clarin College Athenry; Coláste Chroí Mhuire An Spidéal v Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiarain

SECOND ROUND: January 27: Colaiste Cholmcille, Indreabhain v Winner 1A; Winner 1B v Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar; Davitt College v Winner 1C; Winner 1E v Abbey Boyle; Grange or Mohill v Scoil Mhuire & Phadraic Swinford; Glenamaddy CS v Roscommon CC; St Joseph’s Charlestown v Castlerea CS; Jesus & Mary SS Enniscrone v Coláiste Iascaigh

QUARTER-FINALS: Wednesday February 3

SEMI-FINALS: Wednesday February 10

FINAL: Wednesday February 24