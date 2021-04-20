Longford to face Carlow in opening round of 2021 Leinster senior football championship

The draw for the 2021 Leinster Senior Football Championship was held this morning on RTÉ Radio 1 with Longford set to face Carlow in the opening round at the end of June.

The winners of that tie will take on Meath in the quarter-final.

Champions, Dublin, are looking to make it an incredible 11 wins on the trot and 17 wins since 2002 and will play the winners of Wicklow v Wexford in the quarter-final.

The full draw:

Round 1: Offaly v Louth; Wicklow v Wexford; Carlow v Longford

Quarter-finals: Kildare v Offaly/Louth; Dublin v Wicklow/Wexford; Laois v Westmeath; Meath v Carlow/Longford

Dates and Venues to be confirmed in due course.

Semi-finals: Open draw when the last four are known.