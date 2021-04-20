GAA Championship draws
Longford to face Carlow in opening round of 2021 Leinster senior football championship
Winners take on Meath in the quarter-final with open draw for the last four
Longford manager Padraic Davis speaking to his players last November following their 2020 Leinster SFC win against Louth in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
The draw for the 2021 Leinster Senior Football Championship was held this morning on RTÉ Radio 1 with Longford set to face Carlow in the opening round at the end of June.
The winners of that tie will take on Meath in the quarter-final.
Champions, Dublin, are looking to make it an incredible 11 wins on the trot and 17 wins since 2002 and will play the winners of Wicklow v Wexford in the quarter-final.
The full draw:
Round 1: Offaly v Louth; Wicklow v Wexford; Carlow v Longford
Quarter-finals: Kildare v Offaly/Louth; Dublin v Wicklow/Wexford; Laois v Westmeath; Meath v Carlow/Longford
Dates and Venues to be confirmed in due course.
Semi-finals: Open draw when the last four are known.
