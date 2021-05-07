All-Ireland minor and U20 championship dates announced

The GAA have released details of the 2020 and 2021 All-Ireland Minor and U20 hurling and football championship competitions.

The Provincial Councils will confirm their dates in the coming days.

The following are the confirmed dates to complete last year's outstanding Minor competitions and dates for the All-Ireland series in this year's Minor & U20 grades.

Week of July 3/4



2020 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final - Limerick v Galway

Week of July 10/11

2020 Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final - (Leinster v Corcaigh)

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final - (Leinster v Semi-Final winner)

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Finals - (Connacht v Munster; Leinster v Ulster)

Week of July 17/18



2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

Week of July 31/August 1

2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Semi-Finals - (Connacht v Ulster; Leinster v Munster)

Week of August 7/8

2021 GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final - (Leinster v Munster)

Week of August 14/15

2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final - Leinster v Galway

Week of August 21/22

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final - (Munster v Semi-Final Winner)

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Finals - (Connacht v Leinster; Munster v Ulster)

Week of August 28/29

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final