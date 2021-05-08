Leitrim avoid province's big two in Connacht Minor and U20 Football Championship draws

Leitrim teams have avoided the traditional big two of Connacht Football after the draws were made for the 2021 Provincial Minor and U20 Football Championships.

Brendan Guckian’s U20 side will take on Roscommon in the first round of the U20 Championship with the winners facing Sligo in the semi-finals with Galway or Mayo meeting in the other semi-final.

Leitrim’s game with Roscommon will take place on either Tuesday July 6, or Wednesday July 7, with a possible semi-final on Wednesday July 14. The final is fixed for either Tuesday July 21, or Wednesday, July 22.

Adrian Dockery’s Minor (U17) team were drawn in the semi-finals to take on Sligo on Friday July 30, with the Connacht Final scheduled for either Friday August 6, or Saturday August 7.

All games will be played at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence and all games must be decided on the day.

Both draws would be considered quite favourable for Leitrim and there would be high hopes of progress in both competitions.

The draws are as follows:

CONNACHT U20 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

QUARTER-FINAL

Tuesday or Wednesday July 6 or 7: Roscommon v Leitrim

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday July 13: Galway v Mayo

Wednesday July 14: Sligo v Roscommon or Leitrim

FINAL

Tuesday Friday July 21 or Wednesday July 22

July 31/August 1: All-Ireland Semi-Final

August 14/15: All Ireland Final



CONNACHT U17 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

QUARTER-FINAL

Friday July 23 /Saturday July 24: Mayo v Roscommon

SEMI-FINALS

Friday July 30: Sligo v Leitrim

Saturday July 31: Galway v Mayo/Roscommon

FINAL

Friday August 6 or Saturday August 7

August 21/22: All-Ireland Semi-Final