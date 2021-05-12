WATCH: The Leitrim Observer and Iconic Newspapers 2021 GAA Football Season Podcast - PART 1

The waiting game is almost over with competitive inter-county football on the horizon once more this week after a long Covid-19 layoff. Iconic Newspapers, of which the Leitrim Observer is a part, has produced a pullout publication which is in papers and on the shelves this week.

The Iconic group has also produced two football season preview podcast on the back of that publication and you can listen to Part One below and gear up for the season ahead with Dublin as defending champions.

Part One features Leitrim Observer Sport Editor John Connolly, Peter Campbell of the Donegal Democrat, Patrick Flaherty of the Dundalk Democrat and Michael McMullan of the Derry Post discussing the upcoming Allianz Leagues and the prospects for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Featured on the podcast are a selection of Iconic's sports editors and reporters.

WATCH BELOW:

The 2021 Allianz Football League kickstarts the football season for 2021 this weekend with the All-Ireland Championships slated for the summer months.

The championship will work as it did last year with no back door. Provincial champions will be drawn to play each other in the All-Ireland semi-finals.