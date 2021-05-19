Leitrim Ladies football league games to be streamed live

Fans might not be allowed in games but Leitrim fans will be able to watch the county's Ladies team in action after the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and competition sponsors Lidl Ireland announced that 50 games in the 2021 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues will be streamed LIVE and available to view for free.

Leitrim's game against Louth next Sunday, May 23, is among those to be covered and can be accessed by clicking the link HERE.

Lidl Ireland have invested in the LGFA’s plans to ensure that each and every game in the 2021 Lidl National Leagues can be viewed by fans whether they are at home or on the go.

TG4 have already committed to showing ten LIVE games – including the four Divisional Finals – and the streaming announcement now ensures that all games not on TG4 will be streamed.

Lidl Ireland’s investment in the LGFA’s live coverage of the 2021 Lidl National Leagues is yet another example of their incredible commitment to Ladies Football – and comes on the back of the brilliant ‘Level the Playing Field’ campaign.

Almost €200,000 in cash prizes and 500 sets of jerseys were donated by Lidl Ireland to clubs across the country, with shoppers flocking to local Lidl stores in their droves to earn those coveted stamps.

J.P. Scally, Chief Executive Officer of Lidl Ireland, commented: “This significant investment in live-streaming more than 50 Ladies Gaelic Football games for the first time in its history, underpins our commitment to levelling the playing field for women in sport across the country.

"Our recent campaign really turned the spotlight back on the topic of equality so we are thrilled to be able to support the associations plans to provide free streaming access for 50 games. With ongoing attendance restrictions still in place, I am sure fans and families of all the players involved will be delighted to be able to witness their incredible skills and talent first-hand.”

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Mícheál Naughton said: “Today’s announcement is wonderful news for supporters of Ladies Gaelic Football, here in Ireland and across the globe. It’s incredible to think that this is the sixth year of our incredibly successful partnership and Lidl have committed to further investment in our sport, with their support for our plans to live-stream 50 games in the 2021 Lidl National Leagues.

“Our streaming service has helped to elevate our sport to a new level and bring our games to a wider audience. With Lidl’s assistance, we can now promise even more #SeriousSupport for our National Leagues, and we look forward to some cracking action in the weeks to come.

“We are really excited by the opportunity to have each and every one of our 60 Lidl National League fixtures available to view live – and free of charge.”