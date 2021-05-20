Leitrim drawn to face Clare and Fermanagh in TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Championship

Leitrim have been handed a tough draw for this year's TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football Championship as they will face last year's semi-finalists Clare and Fermanagh in the 2021 competition due to start in July.

With two teams due to progress to the quarter-finals, Hugh Donnelly's side will approach Group B in a confident frame of mind as they come up against Division 2 side Clare and Division 3 side Fermanagh.

Last year's defeated finalists Westmeath will take on two of Leitrim's neighbours in Sligo and Longford with Wexford completing the four team group while Group C will contain 2020 semi-finalists Roscommon, Kildare and Laois with Offaly, Down and Louth in Group D.

As semi-finalists last year, Clare, Westmeath and Roscommon were seeded for the Intermediate draw.

The full draw for all competitions are as follows:

Senior:

Group A: Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan, Mayo.

Group B: Cork, Tipperary, Meath.

Group C: Dublin, Tyrone, Waterford.

Group D: Galway, Kerry, Donegal.

Intermediate:

Group A: Westmeath, Longford, Wexford, Sligo.

Group B: Clare, Fermanagh, Leitrim.

Group C: Roscommon, Kildare, Laois.

Group D: Offaly, Down, Louth.

Junior:

Five team group with top 4 to progress to semi-finals:

Antrim, Carlow, Derry, Limerick, Wicklow.