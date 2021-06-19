Winners announced in Leitrim GAA Supporters Club 2021 draw

The 2021 Leitrim GAA Supporters Club Draw took place earlier tonight in McGovern Aughavas Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence.

First prize of €5,000 in this year's draw was won by Dromahair's Imela Clancy while current Leitrim Senior team selector Gary Donohue won the second prize of €2,000. Third prize went to former Leitrim player Pat Farrell from Bornacoola.

Leitrim GAA are really appreciative of the response that we have received for this draw. Clubs, officials, and supporters really rose to the challenge of this fundraising venture which has resulted in this draw being as successful as any.

This year's draw has seen the clubs benefit from the shared proceeds which will result in club units set to receive up to €40,000 of the total proceeds.

Our gratitude to all who made this happen and of course to all our sponsors who have been acknowledged below for their magnificent contributions as usual.

The full Leitrim GAA Supporters Club Draw 2021 Results are as follows:

1st Prize €5,000 - Imelda Clancy, Dromahair.

2nd Prize €2,000 - Gary Donohoe, Ballinamore.

3rd Prize €1,000 Sponsored by Westlink Coaches - Pat Farrell, Bornacoola.

4th Prize 3 Nights B&B Bush Hotel for 4 & VIP Shed Distillery Tour - Johnny Gill, Leitrim Village.

5th Prize 2 Nights B&B, 1 Evening Meal, Lough Rynn Hotel & Shannon Blueway Activity - Melvin Gaels GAA Club

6th Prize €500 Voucher Landmark Hotel Carrick-on-Shannon - Cathal Quinn, Gortletteragh.

7th Prize 2 Nights B & B Titanic Hotel, Belfast + 2 Tickets Titanic Visitor Centre - Cathryn Crowe, Carrick-on-Shannon.

8th Prize €500 Voucher W8 Manorhamilton - Aideen Hayes, Kinlough.

9th Prize €250 Voucher Leitrim Tourism Manorhamilton Municipal Area - Brian Fee, Drumreilly.

10th Prize €250 Voucher Leitrim Tourism Ballinamore Municipal Area - Melvin Gaels GAA Club

11th Prize €250 Voucher Leitrim Tourism Carrick on Shannon Municipal Area - Melvin Gaels GAA Club

12th Prize €250 - Frank White, Glenfarne



Leitrim GAA would like to congratulate all the winners and we thank all patrons who supported the draw by either buying or selling tickets over the past couple of months. We wish to record our grateful appreciation to our sponsors, acknowledged above and below, without whose assistance this venture would not be possible.

Main Sponsor – Cox’s Steakhouse, Dromod.

Other Sponsors (not listed above) - Kevin Quinn, Embassy Rooms, Sligo; ScanMe Ltd. Sheila Briody, Longford; Gerry O'Rourke, Longford; Gerry Murray, Sligo; Rosebank Retail Park, Carrick-on-Shannon; Lough Rynn Castle Hotel.