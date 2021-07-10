Leitrim fans savour last gasp win over Fermanagh in TG4 Ladies Intermediate Championship - GALLERY

Use > above to go through photos
Leitrim's Siobhan McCartin pictured with her father Sean, mother Margaret and daughter Narelle Mullen Picture: Willie Donnellan
Leitrim Ladies certainly kept their fans on tentherhooks on Saturday as they needed an injury time free from Michelle Guckian to snatch victory from Fermanagh in the opening round of the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship clash in Ballinamore. The Observer's Willie Donnellan was there to capture some images from the game.
SEE WWW.LEITRIMOBSERVER.IE AND NEXT WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR MORE NEWS AND REACTION
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.