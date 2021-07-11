Leitrim fans brave the weather to cheer on the Green & Gold in Castlebar - GALLERY

Use > above to go through photos
Not a good day for Leitrim footballers in Elvery's Mac Hale Park as a rampant Mayo cruised to a record equalling 5-20 to 0-11 victory over Terry Hyland's side. A small but dedicated band of Leitrim fans made the journey to Castlebar to cheer on the Green & Gold and Willie Donnellan was there to capture the images.

