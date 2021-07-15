PICTURE SPECIAL - Terry Hyland and Leitrim through three seasons of pictures - GALLERY

Use > to navigate through photos

Terry Hyland pictured with then Leitrim GAA County Board Chairman Terence Boyle at a Leitrim Club championship game in Pairc Sheain Ui Eslin Ballinamore after his appointment was announced Picture: Willie Donnellan

Regarded as big time appointment when the news broke in 2018 that he was to take over the reins of the Leitrim Senior football team, Terry Hyland brought a new attitude to the Green & Gold, particularly in his first season that saw the long cherished dream of promotion from Division 4 finally realised.

The former Cavan Senior and U21 manager stepped down from his position informed County Board officials on Wednesday evening that he would be stepping down from the position in the wake of last Sunday's 5-20 to 0-11 defeat at the hands of Mayo in the Connacht Senior Football Championship Semi-Final in Elvery's Mac Hale Park.

In the statement, Leitrim GAA County Board said "Leitrim GAA was informed last night that Senior Team Manager Terry Hyland is stepping down from the role. We wish to express our eternal gratitude to Terry and his entire backroom team, for the professional, wholehearted, and energetic manner in which they have carried out their respective duties to the team and all associated with it over the past three seasons."

Hyland's terms in charge of the Green & Gold saw some great days and some tough ones, from the high of appearing back in Croke Park for the Allianz NFL Division 4 Final in March 2019 to the trauma of heavy championship defeats at the hands of Roscommon and Mayo.

We take a look through some of the days thanks to the photos of the Observer's Willie Donnellan, recalling some of the highs and lows of the past three seasons.