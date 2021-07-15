Champions Mohill to open 2021 campaign with Allen Gaels clash as 2021 Leitrim Club Championship draws made

Use > to navigate through photos to see full championship draws and sequence of games:

Leitrim GAA County Board Secretary Declan Bohan speaks at the 2021 Leitrim Club Championship draw

Defending champions Mohill will open the defence of their Connacht Gold Senior Championship title with a game against Allen Gaels as the draws were made for the 2021 Leitrim GAA Club Championships tonight.

The first round of the Connacht Gold Senior Championship will get underway on the weekend of August 7-8, and the competition will feature some fascinating derby clashes including Fenagh St Caillin’s against both Mohill and Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins while the age old Aughawillan and Ballinamore rivalry is also renewed.

Mohill have been drawn in probably the tougher group with Fenagh St Caillin’s, Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins, Allen Gaels and Aughawillan in Group 1 while last year’s defeated finalists St Mary’s Kiltoghert will take on Glencar/Manorhamilton, Annaduff or Gortletteragh, Melvin Gaels and Leitrim Gaels.

Group 2 is also choc-a-bloc with blockbusters derbies with last year’s finalists St Mary’s Kiltoghert facing fellow parishioners Leitrim Gaels and the north Leitrim kingpins Glencar Manorhamilton and Melvin Gaels will do battle again, the group completed by whoever wins the outstanding 2020 Intermediate Final between Annaduff and Gortletteragh.

The 2021 Smith Monumentals Intermediate grade also features some mouth-watering clashes with Ballinaglera, St Patrick’s Dromahair, Aughnasheelin, Annaduff or Gortletteragh and Kiltubrid in Group 1 with Bornacoola, Drumkeerin, Drumreilly, Aughavas or Cloone and Carrigallen in Group 2.

A few stand out games in the competition will be derbies between Aughnasheelin and both Ballinaglera and Kiltubrid while Drumreilly, relegated last year from the Senior grade, face Carrigallen in an eagerly anticipated game.

Aughavas or Cloone meet in the delayed 2020 Junior Final with the loser drawn in group 2 of the Corrib Oil Junior A Championship along with Glencar Manorhamilton, Allen Gaels or Mohill, St Mary’s Kiltoghert and Annaduff.

Group 1 sees first string teams Eslin and Glenfarne Kiltyclogher drawn with Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins, Carrigallen & Aughawillan.

The full list of draws is as follows:

CONNACHT GOLD SENIOR FC

Group 1

1 - Mohill

2 - Fenagh St Caillin’s

3 - Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins

4 - Allen Gaels

5 - Aughawillan

Group 2

1 - Glencar Manorhamilton

2 - Annaduff or Gortletteragh

3 - Melvin Gaels

4 - St Mary’s Kiltoghert

5 - Leitrim Gaels

SMITH MONUMENTALS INTERMEDIATE FC

Group 1

1 - Ballinaglera

2 - St Patrick’s Dromahair

3 - Aughnasheelin

4 - Annaduff or Gortletteragh

5 - Kiltubrid

Group 2

1 - Bornacoola

2 - Drumkeerin

3 - Drumreilly

4 - Aughavas or Cloone

5 - Carrigallen

CORRIB OIL JUNIOR A FC

Group 1

1 - Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins

2 - Eslin

3 - Carrigallen

4 - Aughawillan

5 - Glenfarne Kiltyclogher

Group 2

1 - Glencar Manorhamilton

2 - Allen Gaels or Mohill

3 - Aughavas or Cloone

4 - St Mary’s Kiltoghert

5 - Annaduff