Successful Kellogg's Cul Camp at Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins GAA Club - GALLERY

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins GAA Club recently held a very successful Kellogg's Leitrim GAA Cul Camp in the club with loads of happy children getting to experience fun and games while learning the skills of gaelic games.

Here are a selection of photos from the camp.

In their club notes, Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins wrote: "After a fantastic week of fun, games, football, a water fight and a little rain our Cul Camp came to an end on Friday afternoon, hopefully the children had a great time as much as the coaches appeared to!

As with every event of this nature the success of it is built on the hard work by groups of individuals in the background, without this work especially in the Covid times we live in we would not have been able to proceed. So special thanks to Jenny McTague and Peter Reynolds, they have put in many many weeks of work to ensure that the camp could go ahead, this work is voluntary, and we really thank them for their time and effort in organising and running the camp this week.

There were many others that freely gave up their time to ensure the success of the camp as well and we would again like to thank the rest of the volunteers who helped us: Siobhan Dolan, Louise Brennan, Zoe Prior, Regina Creamer, Kathryn McTague, Leighanne Gallagher, Michelle Prior, Alma McKeon, Sean O’Sullivan, Diarmaid Keegan, Niall Gormley, Adrian Murphy, Raymond McHugh, and Rory O’Rourke.

We are also lucky this year to have a fantastic group of coaches from the club and the surrounding parishes. Having coaches that the children know and who they look up to was a great benefit and one we are sure the children enjoyed.

So special thanks to all the coaches Peter Reynolds, Michael McKiernan, Seamus Wisley, Paul Moran, Senan Harte, Eoin Connaughton, Caillain Murphy, Daniel McLoughlin, Emmet Moran, Siobhan Flynn, Emma McGovern, Juliette Lockhart, Siomhna Quinn, Edel Shanley and Aoife Mannion, a fantastic group of young people!

We would also like to thank Jackie McTague for sponsoring the ice cream on the last day of the camp the players and coaches certainly enjoyed it.A special thanks to Leitrim GAA, Thomas Keenan and the GDA’s for their help and support and finally thanks to all the young players and their parents for attending. Hopefully we will be back next year again, fingers crossed a different week, so we are not clashing with the return of the festival!