Leitrim Gaels thank local sponsors for support

Use > to navigate photos
Ray Gilsenan, MD of Euro Accessories Ireland, presents a set of jerseys and crew neck top to the Leitrim Gaels Senior Football team for the 2021 championship. (From left) Enda Moreton, Clement Gaffney (Treasurer), Conor Guckian, Niamh Gilsenan, Colm Moreton, Ray & Dara Gilsenan, Aidan Flynn (Captain), Bryan Whitney (Chairman) and Bernie Goldrick Picture: Willie Donnellan
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.