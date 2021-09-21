Search

21/09/2021

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

St Mary's Ray Mulvey plays the ball against Aughawillan last Saturday Picture: Willie Donnellan

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 21

Newtowngore Engineering U17 Division 3: Mohill v Fenagh St Caillin’s 6.30

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 23

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2 Semi-Final: Leitrim Gaels v Annaduff 6.00

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 25

Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter-Finals: Bornacoola v St Patrick’s Dromahair 2.00; Annaduff v Drumkeerin 5.30 (both Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada)

Intermediate Relegation final: Aughnasheelin v Carrigallen in Ballinamore 5.30

Corrib Oil Junior A FC: Aughawillan v Eslin; Glenfarne Kiltyclogher v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mohill (6.30)

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 26

Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter-Finals: Ballinaglera v Drumreilly 1.00; Aughavas v Kiltubrid 4.30 (both Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada)

Corrib Oil Junior A FC: Annaduff v Glencar Manorhamilton 1.00

Corrib Oil Junior B FC: Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Gortletteragh v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins (1.00)

Gotham Dry Wall LGFA FC: All 11.00

Senior Championship: St Joseph’s v Glencar Manorhamilton; Sean O’Heslins v St Francis; Kiltubrid v Mohill

Intermediate championship: Dromahair v St Brigid’s; Drumkeerin v St Mary’s

Junior Championship: Annaduff v Glencar Manorhamilton B; Dromahair B v Fenagh

Barna Waste U13 Division 2 Final: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert in Shane McGettigan Park 11.00

Newtowngore Engineering U17 Division 1: Allen Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton 5.30

SUNDAY OCTOBER 3

Gotham Dry Wall LGFA FC: All 11.00

Senior Championship: Kiltubrid v St Francis; Glencar Manorhamilton v Sean O’Heslins; Mohill v St Joseph’s

Intermediate championship: Keeldra Gaels v Drumkeerin; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Dromahair

Junior Championship: Fenagh v Glencar Manorhamilton B; Dromahair B v Annaduff (4.00)

RESULTS

Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Finals: Aughawillan 1-7 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3-11; Gortletteragh 1-1 Mohill 4-25; Fenagh St Caillin’s 0-12 Leitrim Gaels 1-13; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 4-10 Glencar Manorhamilton 0-8

Senior Relegation Final: Allen Gaels 1-7 Melvin Gaels 2-10

Corrib Oil Junior B FC: Glencar Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels

Corrib Oil Junior C FC: Bornacoola 0-4 St Patrick’s Dromahair 5-18; Mohill 0-14 Ballinaglera 2-16

Gotham Dry Wall LGFA FC

Senior Championship: Sean O’Heslins 5-13 Kiltubrid 3-12; Mohill 3-6 Glencar Manorhamilton 1-12; St Francis 1-7 St Joseph’s 1-11

Intermediate championship: Drumkeerin 0-2 Dromahair 3-20; St Brigid’s 3-9 Keeldra Gaels 2-11

Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC

Division 1: Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-3 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 6-14

Division 2: Mohill 0-14 St Brigid’s 1-7; Leitrim Gaels 7-15 St Joseph’s 1-10

Division 3: St Patrick’s Dromahair 0-14 Drumkeerin 5-10; Drumkeerin 5-8 Mohill 0-7; Fenagh St Caillin’s 0-13 Annaduff 5-10

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: Semi-final: Allen Gaels 2-8 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 4-12; Quarter-Final: Leitrim Gaels 3-19 Mac Diarmada Gaels 1-3

Barna Waste U13 FC

Division 1 Shield Final: Glencar Manorhamilton 2-19 Rinn Gaels 2-3

Division 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 5-10 St Patrick’s Dromahair 2-8; Leitrim Gaels 8-11 St Joseph’s 5-12

Tain Og Hurling Final

U17: Carrick 0-4 Longford Slashers 0-8; Cluainin 3-8 Belnaleck 1-4; Toreen 0-7 Carrick 1-1; Cluainin 2-6 Craobh Ciaran 1-6

