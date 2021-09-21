Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

St Mary's Ray Mulvey plays the ball against Aughawillan last Saturday Picture: Willie Donnellan
TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 21
Newtowngore Engineering U17 Division 3: Mohill v Fenagh St Caillin’s 6.30
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 23
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2 Semi-Final: Leitrim Gaels v Annaduff 6.00
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 25
Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter-Finals: Bornacoola v St Patrick’s Dromahair 2.00; Annaduff v Drumkeerin 5.30 (both Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada)
Intermediate Relegation final: Aughnasheelin v Carrigallen in Ballinamore 5.30
Corrib Oil Junior A FC: Aughawillan v Eslin; Glenfarne Kiltyclogher v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mohill (6.30)
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 26
Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter-Finals: Ballinaglera v Drumreilly 1.00; Aughavas v Kiltubrid 4.30 (both Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada)
Corrib Oil Junior A FC: Annaduff v Glencar Manorhamilton 1.00
Corrib Oil Junior B FC: Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Gortletteragh v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins (1.00)
Gotham Dry Wall LGFA FC: All 11.00
Senior Championship: St Joseph’s v Glencar Manorhamilton; Sean O’Heslins v St Francis; Kiltubrid v Mohill
Intermediate championship: Dromahair v St Brigid’s; Drumkeerin v St Mary’s
Junior Championship: Annaduff v Glencar Manorhamilton B; Dromahair B v Fenagh
Barna Waste U13 Division 2 Final: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert in Shane McGettigan Park 11.00
Newtowngore Engineering U17 Division 1: Allen Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton 5.30
SUNDAY OCTOBER 3
Gotham Dry Wall LGFA FC: All 11.00
Senior Championship: Kiltubrid v St Francis; Glencar Manorhamilton v Sean O’Heslins; Mohill v St Joseph’s
Intermediate championship: Keeldra Gaels v Drumkeerin; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Dromahair
Junior Championship: Fenagh v Glencar Manorhamilton B; Dromahair B v Annaduff (4.00)
RESULTS
Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Finals: Aughawillan 1-7 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3-11; Gortletteragh 1-1 Mohill 4-25; Fenagh St Caillin’s 0-12 Leitrim Gaels 1-13; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 4-10 Glencar Manorhamilton 0-8
Senior Relegation Final: Allen Gaels 1-7 Melvin Gaels 2-10
Corrib Oil Junior B FC: Glencar Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels
Corrib Oil Junior C FC: Bornacoola 0-4 St Patrick’s Dromahair 5-18; Mohill 0-14 Ballinaglera 2-16
Gotham Dry Wall LGFA FC
Senior Championship: Sean O’Heslins 5-13 Kiltubrid 3-12; Mohill 3-6 Glencar Manorhamilton 1-12; St Francis 1-7 St Joseph’s 1-11
Intermediate championship: Drumkeerin 0-2 Dromahair 3-20; St Brigid’s 3-9 Keeldra Gaels 2-11
Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC
Division 1: Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-3 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 6-14
Division 2: Mohill 0-14 St Brigid’s 1-7; Leitrim Gaels 7-15 St Joseph’s 1-10
Division 3: St Patrick’s Dromahair 0-14 Drumkeerin 5-10; Drumkeerin 5-8 Mohill 0-7; Fenagh St Caillin’s 0-13 Annaduff 5-10
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: Semi-final: Allen Gaels 2-8 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 4-12; Quarter-Final: Leitrim Gaels 3-19 Mac Diarmada Gaels 1-3
Barna Waste U13 FC
Division 1 Shield Final: Glencar Manorhamilton 2-19 Rinn Gaels 2-3
Division 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 5-10 St Patrick’s Dromahair 2-8; Leitrim Gaels 8-11 St Joseph’s 5-12
Tain Og Hurling Final
U17: Carrick 0-4 Longford Slashers 0-8; Cluainin 3-8 Belnaleck 1-4; Toreen 0-7 Carrick 1-1; Cluainin 2-6 Craobh Ciaran 1-6
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.