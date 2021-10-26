Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Action from last Sunday's Smith Monumentals IFC Final Picture: WIllie Donnellan
SATURDAY OCTOBER 30
Senior Hurling Championship Final: Carrick-on-Shannon v Cluainin in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.30
Corrib Oil Junior C Final: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Kiltubrid in Drumshanbo 4.00
SUNDAY OCTOBER 31
Corrib Oil Junior A Final: Glenfarne Kiltyclogher v Mohill in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.30
Corrib Oil Junior B Final: Allen Gaels v Melvin Gaels in Boggaun 1.00
U13 Regional Competition: Eastern Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Southern Gaels v Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels; Northern Gaels v Lough Allen Gaels (10.30)
U14 Regional Competition: Eastern Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Southern Gaels v Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels; Northern Gaels v Lough Allen Gaels (12.00)
RESULTS
Smith Monumentals IFC Final: Ballinaglera 1-5 St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-10
Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior A Final: Glencar Manorhamilton 2-8 St Joseph’s 1-6
Corrib Oil Junior A Semi-Finals: Eslin 3-6 Glenfarne Kiltyclogher 2-11; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 0-3 Mohill 1-8
U14 Regional competition: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 7-6 Southern Gaels 4-10; Lough Allen Gaels 1-18 Eastern Gaels 2-13; Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels w/o Northern Gaels scr
U13 Regional competition: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 4-8 Southern Gaels 6-13; Lough Allen Gaels 7-10 Eastern Gaels 0-9; Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels w/o Northern Gaels scr
