Search

29/10/2021

Melissa “over the moon” with Glencar Manorhamilton victory

Melissa “over the moon” with Glencar Manorhamilton victory

Leitrim LGFA chairperson Aidan Heron presents the Cup to Glencar Manor captain Melissa Hewitt Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

“Over the moon, it was one hell of a dogfight and to come out the other side of it as champions is brilliant.” The words of Melissa Hewitt sum up just what victory in Saturday’s Gotham Dry Wall Senior A Final means to Glencar Manorhamilton’s players.

Retaining the title underlines, Melissa feels, the bond within the team: “We’re not just a one year team or a one player team. We were missing a couple of our starting players but we have that many good players on the bench that they can just step in. We trust each other down to the ground and it is great to have that bond.”

Glencar Manorhamilton celebrate retaining their Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior A title - GALLERY

Melissa expected a tough battle from St Joseph's: “We knew they were going to do that, they will always fight to the very end so we knew they were going to come back at us. But we had faith in each other that we were going to work hard, never give up to see it out to the very end.”

As for the Connacht Club campaign, Melissa said “That is a whole new kettle of fish but we will have a crack at it anyway, see how it goes.”

Fans brave the weather to cheer on Glencar Manorhamilton and St Joseph's in the Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior A Final - GALLERY

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media