Mohill celebrate victory over Glenfarne Kiltyclogher in Corrib Oil Junior A Final - GALLERY

After the disappointment of their Senior Final loss, Mohill footballers had something to celebrate when their second string side stormed to a 2-10 to 1-4 victory over Glenfarne Kiltyclogher in the Corrib Oil Junior A Championship Final on Sunday in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great images from the Mohill celebrations ..... see who you can spot.
Leitrim LGFA chairperson Aidan Heron presents the Player of the Match award to Ailbhe Clancy Picture: Willie Donnellan
Gabriel Cronin of Cronin Dental Laboratories Drumshanbo presents the Man of the Match award to St Patrick's Dromahair Jamie Conlon Picture: Willie Donnellan
Adrian Smith of Smith Monumentals Ballinamore presents the Frank Reynolds Cup to St Patrick's Dromahair captain Michael Clancy
