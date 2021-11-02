Search

02/11/2021

Cluainin hurlers and Mohill footballers celebrate County Final success in style

Check out the Leitrim Observer's special pullout coverage of the 2021 Leitrim Senior Hurling Championship Final and the Corrib Oil Junior FC Finals as well as the U13 Hurling decider

Cluainin hurlers and Mohill footballers celebrate County Final success in style

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

As the curtain comes down on the final club championship finals of 2021, the Leitrim Observer has produced a special 12 page supplement chronicling the victories of Cluiainin Iomaint and Mohill footballers in the Leitrim Senior Hurling and Corrib Oil Junior A Championship Finals.

The special 12 pullout concentrates on Cluainin regaining the Stephen Dorrigan Cup for the first time since 2016 and Mohill's victory over Glenfarne Kiltyclogher in the Junior A decider along with 11 more pages of sport after yet another action packed weekend of gaelic games action.

Both the pullout and supplement feature more of Willie Donnellan's photographs of fans enjoying and celebrating the four County Finals played last weekend but if you aren't included in the printed edition, check out our extensive galleries of photos from the games at www.leitrimobserver.ie.

Cluainin celebrate as they end Carrick five-in-a-row dreams - GALLERY

John Connolly gives his verdict on the weekend's matches and we hear from Cluainin captain Martin Feeney and manager Clive Beattie as well as new recruit Pierce Dolan and man of the match Karl McDermott after last Saturday's Senior Hurling Final where Cluainin got the better of defending champions Carrick-on-Shannon 0-14 to 1-10.

Mohill's second string side shocked Glenfarne Kiltyclogher to win the Corrib Oil Junior A Final on Sunday, winning 2-10 to 1-4, and we hear from captain Darragh Gordon and Man of the Match Fiachra McGuinness who both point to the impact of training with the club's Senior team had on their team.

Mohill celebrate victory over Glenfarne Kiltyclogher in Corrib Oil Junior A Final - GALLERY

We also have reports and pictures from the Corrib Oil Junior B & C Finals where Melvin Gaels and St Patrick's Dromahair proved victorious against Allen Gaels and Kiltubrid respectively while we also report on the U13 Hurling Final where Carrick-on-Shannon made it a clean sweep of underage titles against Cluainin Iomaint.

Another title for St Patrick's Dromahair as they overcome Kiltubrid to win Junior C crown - GALLERY

In THE LAST POINT, John Connolly looks forward to a couple of quiet weekends but wonders about a few problems on the horizon around the scheduling of Connacht Club Mens and Ladies Championship games.

You can check it all out and more in this week's Leitrim Observer - in shops every Wednesday!

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media