Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon
Win tickets to see Brendan Grace in Leitrim
Chance to win tickets to see Brendan Grace.
The Leitrim Observer is offering two lucky reader the chance to win tickets to see Brendan Grace at at the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon when he takes to the stage on Thursday, January 18.
To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets (2 pairs on offer) just answer the following question:
What date is Brendan Grace performing at Landmark Hotel?
Send you answer with your name, address and phone number to Leitrim Observer, Hartley Business Park, Carrick-on-Shannon or alternatively email leitrimobservercomp@gmail.com with Brendan Grace Competition in the subject box.
Tickets are €30 at Hotel And Ticketmaster.ie
You call also call the hotel reception on 071-9622222 and purchase your tickets today.
This would make an ideal Christmas present.
