Magical night of music, song & story in store at The Glens Centre

Next Thursday night, December 21 will see Manorhamilton's Glens Centre host a night of music, song and story with more than a hint of festive cheer set to make this a night to remember.

The evening will consist of a collaboration between London based musician John Devine, Carrigallen's Seamus O'Rourke and Cavan singer/songwriter Fiona Maria Fitzpatrick.

The entertainment will get underway at 8pm and tickets are available from The Glens Centre box office at (071) 9855833. For further information please visit www.theglenscentre.com.