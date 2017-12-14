Christmas Variety Concert
Ballinamore Community School to stage Christmas Variety Concert tonight & tomorrow
Ballinamore CS are holding their biennial Christmas Variety Concert tonight, Thursday, 14 and tomorrow, Friday, December 15 at 7.30pm in Ballinamore Community Centre.
Please come along for some festive cheer and support our very talented students. A great night of entertainment is guaranteed!
Final preparations and run through complete for our school variety concert Good luck to all involved over the next two evenings @LovelyLeitrimIE @LeitrimToday @BallinamoreSOH @BallinamoreFest pic.twitter.com/J5Gd67KmAu— Ballinamore CS (@BallinamoreCS) December 14, 2017
