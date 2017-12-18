Deaths in the Leitrim area - Monday, December 18, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Joe McKiernan, 43 McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Ballinaglera, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Joe McKiernan, 43 McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim, peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen. Sadly missed by his son Pat, his daughters Mary and Margaret, his daughter-in-law Gerardine, his son-in-law John, his grandchildren Dónal, Éithne, and Áine, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and large circle of friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Gregory Cornyn, Dowra, Cavan

Gregory Cornyn, Kilduff, Newbridge, Dowra, County Cavan, at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral mass at 12 noon on Monday at St Colmcille’s Church, Newbridge,, followed by burial in Doobally Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital.

Patricia Conway, (née Murray) Attiballa, Tulsk/ Drumshanbo

Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son James, daughter Kathleen and dear grandaughter Rachel, brother Michael Tom, sisters Margaret, Kitty and Adelaide, brothers- in- law, sister- in- law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon, December 18 at the Church of Saints Eitne and Fidelma, Tulsk with burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery. House strictly private on Sunday please. Family flowers only with donations if desired to Inis Aoibhinn Lodge, UCHG, Galway.

Mary O'Hagan (née Mullan) Naimh Padraig, Drumshanbo

At Naiamh Padraig, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formerly from Coalisland, Co. Tyrone on Saturday, December 16, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Jason and Martin, daughter Amanda, Brother Patsy, sisters Monica and Ann, grandchildren, relatives and friends.Removal from 14 Ashdale Hillroad, Drumshanbo to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Monday for the Mass of the resurrection at 12.00 noon, followed by cremation at Cavan Crematorium.

Alice Smith (née McGovern) Beaumont, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Alic Smith (née, McGovern), Thursday December 14th 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of all the staff at Lucan Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Mary. Sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law Paddy, grandchildren Philip and his partner Edel and Niall and his partner Roisín, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Monday evening, 18th December 2017, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lord, Montrose Park, Beaumont arriving at 9.50am for Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Fingal Cemetery.