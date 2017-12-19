LIVE STREAM: Watch the Winter Solstice live at Newgrange this year!

Regardless of where you live in the world, you can now watch the Winter Solstice LIVE from Newgrange, Co Meath on December 20 and 21.

This year there will be live streaming of the sunrise at the world heritage listed site from 8.30-9.15am (Irish time obviously) on December 20th and 21st, here or on YouTube - from your home, office, laptop, tablet or phone!

Experience the wonder, as out of the morning’s darkness a single ray of light illuminates the passage tomb on the shortest day of the year, marking the end of winter and the start of new life. A few moments of magic…5,000 years in the making.

Interested viewers who subscribe in advance to the Ireland Ancient East YouTube Channel will get alerts and be prompted to tune in at the appropriate times. The livestream will also be embedded and available to watch on the Ireland’s Ancient East website on a special page which will also provide context within the wider ancient Ireland and the Boyne Valley story.

For a little more on this historic site and its importance, check our this short video on Newgrange courtesy of tourism site - Ireland's Ancient East.