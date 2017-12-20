Bawnboy Garda Station to re-open

Bawnboy Garda Station in Co. Cavan will be re-opened.

The Garda Commissioner has submitted his final Report in relation to the pilot scheme to reopen 6 former Garda Síochána stations in accordance with the Programme for Government.

Today the Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan TD, briefed Government on the report which was noted by Cabinet.

The Commissioner has informed the Minister that he has decided to re-open the former Garda stations at Stepaside and Rush in Dublin; Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow; Donard, Co. Wicklow; Ballinspittle, Co. Cork and Bawnboy, Co. Cavan.

The Garda Commissioner has written to the Office of Public Works to progress the matter.