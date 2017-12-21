Best Festival of the Year award for Leitrim

What a year it’s been for the Free Fringe Festival hosted annually in Ballinamore.

Winning for the first time “Best festival of the Year award 2017” they end the year on a high!

After 7 years of committed helpers and hard graft they have finally been recognised!

Back with a vengeance for 2018 they would like to thank everyone who has helped get this great Festival this far and look forward to launching applications for performers in January!

Here’s to the next 7 years!

Happy New Year from Tracy & Glen FFF.

The aims of the festival are not only to promote & encourage local and national, amateur/professional & multicultural talent in all its diverse forms, but particularly to facilitate free performance space and therefore inspire communities to embrace & celebrate the wealth of talent that exists all around them.

The organisers fundamentally believe that facilitating freedom of creative expression especially for young people will help to refocus our concerns and connect through celebration of diversity which enriches communities at all levels.

