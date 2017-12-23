Motoring Alert: N4 Longford/Carrick on Shannon Road has reopened just north of Newtownforbes

The N4 Longford/Carrick on Shannon Road has reopened just north of Newtownforbes following an earlier fatal crash.

Motorists travelling to or from the North West earlier today had to negotiate a lengthy diversion at Longford as Garda forensic collision investigators examined the scene of the crash.

Traffic coming from the west was diverted via Rooskey and Tarmonbarry.

While there was a longer diversion for traffic coming from Dublin as it was diverted out the N5 at Longford to Scramogue Cross and back into Rooskey.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash to contact them.

