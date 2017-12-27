Funeral of car crash victim takes place today

Twenty-two years old Darragh Healy, the victim of Saturday’s car crash at Lissagernal, outside Newtownforbes, Co Longford, will be laid to rest today, Wednesday, December 27.

The well known and highly regarded angling enthusiast from Rooskey lost his life following the single car collision which occurred at 12.50am on Saturday, December 23.

Predeceased by his father Mel and grandparents, Darragh is deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Irene and by his uncles, aunts, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

The entire community of Rooskey and surrounding areas are in shock following the tragic accident, and Blaine Carberry, a close friend of the late Darragh, posted a tribute to him on Facebook.

The late Darragh Healy reposed at his home - Rooskey Lock, Rooskey, Leitrim - yesterday, St Stephen’s Day, December 26. Funeral Mass today at 1pm in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery, Bornacoola.