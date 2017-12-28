Leitrim had the lowest number of drivers with penalty points on September 30, 2017

Figures released to news website irishjournal.ie show that Leitrim was the county with the lowest number of drivers with penalty points on September 30, this year.

The figures apply to just one date this year and are intended to give a snapshot of the overall application of penalty points for drivers around the country.

According to thejournal.ie the counties with the lowest number of drivers with penalty points on 30 September were Leitrim with 3,387, Longford 4,766 and Sligo 6,904. Of course these figures also reflect that fact that these are counties with lower populations overall.

In a table published on the site it shows that, on September 30, 2017 there were 11 drivers with a Leitrim address with one penalty point; 280 with 2 points; 2,461 with three points; 50 with 4 points; 190 with 5 points; 317 with six points; 14 with 7 points; 25 with 8 points; 31 with 9 points; 2 with 10 points; 5 with 11 points and 1 with 12 points.

As penalty points stay on a driver’s licence for three years, these points could have been given at any stage over the past three years.