Today's local death notices

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Kitty Rogan, Glasthule, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim



Kitty Rogan, Sue Ryder, Dalkey and late of Eden Park, Glasthule, Co. Dublin and Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Saturday, December 30th, 2017, peacefully at St Michael's Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, in her 106th year. Beloved aunt of Noel, Kenneth, Helen, Colm, Regina, Vincent, Gerard, Anne and the late Desmond, grand-aunt of Ruth, Ken, Gareth, Michelle, Melanie, Sophie, Ben, Emma, Fiona, Carla, Gregory, Stephen, Emma, Louise and Claire and great grand-aunt of Zoe, Ruairi, Aisling Kitty, Isabella, Juliette, Jacques, Hugo, James, Kate, and Timmy. Kitty will be sadly missed by her loving family, their husbands, wives and partners and her many friends.

Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey on Tuesday, January 2nd, arriving at 6p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 3rd, at 10a.m. followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim at 3p.m. approx.

Eileen Finnegan (née Gilroy), Arva, Co. Cavan



Eileen Finnegan (nee Gilroy), Castlepoles, Arva, Co. Cavan, Saturday, December 30th, 2017, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Hugh and daughter Carmel. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Sean, Pat, Hugh, Jim, Denis and Philip, daughters Mary and Nuala, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday, from 11am until 4pm. Remains arriving at Sacred Heart Church, Arva, tomorrow evening, Monday, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Coronea Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Margaret (Peg) Hynes, (née Faughnan) Windfield, Newbridge, Co Galway / Dromod, Co Leitrim

In her 99th year, at Mountbellew Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Angela, Virgo and Ita, sons Noel, Brendan and Kevin, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday, January 1st, from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Newbridge. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killyan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Killyan Cemetery Fund.

Fintan Lawlor, 127 Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan

The death has occurred of Fintan Lawlor, 127 Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3 and formerly Dernaglush, Belturbet, Co. Cavan peacefully at Bons Secours Hospital, 30th December, 2017 surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his dear wife Anna (nee O’ Reilly), sons Declan, Fintan and Cathal, darling daughter Olivia Doyle, brother Patrick, sister Bridie Donohoe, daughters-in-law Maggie, Emer and Lorraine, son-in-law Danny, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at his residence on Monday, 1st January, 2017 from 2.30pm until 4.30pm with removal at 5.30pm to arrive at St. John the Baptist Church, Clontarf Road for 6pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Tuesday followed with prayer service in St. Dallan’s Church, Killdallen, Co. Cavan at 2.30pm approx. with burial afterwards in St. Dallan’s Cemetery, Kildallen, Co. Cavan. House private at all other times please.

May they all Rest in Peace.