ESB restore power to 134,000 customers following Storm Eleanor

ESB teams have been working in difficult conditions last night and this morning to restore power to 134,000 homes, farms and businesses who suffered loss of electricity during Storm Eleanor yesterday evening, predominantly in counties Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo, Galway, Cavan and Monaghan. Fallen trees on overhead lines were responsible for most of the damage to the network.

As of 12 noon, 16,000 customers who lost supply in Storm Eleanor yesterday evening remain without power. ESB Networks is hopeful that all customers who lost power as a result of Storm Eleanor last night will have their power restored by tonight.

High winds and lightning, mainly in the Midwest, has resulted in more outages earlier this morning, with a further 5,000 homes, farms and businesses without power as a result.

ESB Networks teams from less impacted areas of the country have travelled and are deploying to help their colleagues in the worst impacted areas. With high winds and rain forecast again for tomorrow, further outages can be expected and we wish to remind members of the public to remain alert to damage to the electricity network.

Public Safety Message

If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.

Real time information on power outages and restoration times is available on the PowerCheck App or www.esbpowercheck.ie, with further information available at: https://www.esbnetworks.ie/ power-outages-updates/latest- updates

If your fault is not logged please report it at https://www.esbnetworks.ie power-outages-updates/report- a-power-outage or on 1850 372 999. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location.

You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

• Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.