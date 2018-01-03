Public urged by PSNI not to touch suspicious objects following reports of explosive device

The PSNI have issued a warning to members of the public in the areas of Garrison and Belcoo to avoid handling suspicious objects.

In a warning issued this afternoon on Twitter the Police Service of Northern Ireland said, "Police are appealing to members of the public living in or travelling through the Garrison & Belcoo areas to be vigilant & not to touch any suspicious objects. This follows reports that some type of explosive device has been left in wooded area between Cashel Cross & Kiltyclogher."