Bottled water being delivered as households in Leitrim remain without water following Storm Eleanor

A small number of Irish Water customers in Co Leitrim are currently experiencing disruption to their water supply as a result of power outages caused by Storm Eleanor.

Approximately 10 homes in the Geaglom area of North Co Leitrim are currently without water due to a power outage at a local booster pump station. Irish Water is delivering bottled water to these customers.

Customers in the Annamacullen area of South Leitrim may also notice a reduction in their water pressure due to a power outage affecting a local pumping station.

Irish Water will continue to monitor the situation during the day and liaise with the ESB to restore power to all pump stations as quickly as possible.

Irish Water thank customers for their patience while they work with the ESB and Leitrim County Council to restore the water supply to all impacted customers.

Customers can contact Irish Water on Twitter and the customer care helpline is open 24/7 on ‪1850 278 278 if they have any follow up questions or queries.

#IWLeitrim: Essential works may affect supply to South Leitrim and surrounds until 5pm today, please retweet. #IrishWater — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) January 4, 2018

