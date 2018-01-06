Black bears discovered and campaign begins for 9/11 chaplain - A look back at September 2017

In September it emerged that Leitrim County Board had been hit with an €18,000 rates bill for Pairc Sean MacDiarmada following the revaluation of commercial rates in Leitrim.



Croke Park was called on to intervene as it became clear that each county ground would face similar bills following the revaluation process.



Leitrim County Board Chairman, Terence Boyle told the Leitrim Observer "that money isn't to spare in Leitrim" adding that he feared local club grounds may be hit with big rates bills in future.



Outgoing Chief Executive of Leitrim County Council, Frank Curran, paid tribute to the people of Co Leitrim this month at his final Local Authority meeting. Mr Curran left to take up a new post with Wicklow County Council.



September also saw the lodgement of a planning application for the construction of a new 135 bed nursing home in Carrick-on-Shannon by Castlecara Healthcare Limited.



The proposed new three storey building with a single storey element would be situated on a 1.33 hectare site at the Castlecara Road in the town.



Leitrim County Councillors unanimously backed a motion calling for a ban on the use of glyphosate weed killers in all public areas in Co Leitrim.



Cllr Justin Warnock brought forward a motion calling on the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy TD, to ban the use of glyphosate weed killers in all public areas in the country's 31 local authorities.

Leitrim County Council senior management also agreed to immediately cease the use of glyphosates and said they would meet with local Tidy Towns and other community groups to encourage them to stop using these chemicals weed killers in public places.



An unusual story this month was the discovery of two black bears in a house in rural Leitrim. The ISPCA reported the discovery of the bears who were being kept in a shed. An Inspector described it as “the most surreal experience of his career.”

A campaign was started to set in train the process of canonisation of Fr. Mychal Judge. The son of Leitrim emigrants was the first victim of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York in 2001.



The Chaplain to the New York Fire Department was well known for his work ministering to the homeless, the sick, people recovering from HIV and AIDS, and the gay community.