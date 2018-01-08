Senator Frank Feighan has welcomed more than €3.7m in funding for national roads in Leitrim in 2018.

The allocation was made by Transport Infrastructure Ireland to Leitrim County Council.

“These monies will go towards significant improvements and maintenance of national primary routes. More than €1 million of this funding will go towards improvements to the N4 at Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon and at Jamestown,” he said.

Leitrim's total allocation is €3,712,689.

The main works are to be pavement at N4 Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon to County Boundary (Roscommon) €666,952 and N4 Pavement Surface replacement at Jamestown €811,200. Pavement resurfacing will also take place on the N16 Pollboy to Cornastauk €730,000.

Minor works include various works on the N16 at Drummahan €500,000; Munakill Realignment (Minor 2016) €100,000; Realignment at Cornacloy Phase 1 €80,000; and Realignment at Cornacloy Phase 2 €315,000.

Other allocations to local county councils for national roads includes:

Cavan €12,315,260

Donegal €40,492,595

Longford €5,103,907

Roscommon €13,343,605

Sligo €17,661,027

Meanwhile, Sligo County Council's allocation includes funding of €3,000,000 for work on the N4 stretch from Collooney to Castlebaldwin.