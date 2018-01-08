Drumkeerin Wind Farm community fund re-launched

Carrane Hill, Garvagh Glebe, Black Banks and Tullynahaw Wind Farms, developed by ESB Wind Development Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ESB, are pleased to announce the fourth round of funding for communities located in the townlands and villages of Arigna (Carrane Hill), Drumkeerin ( Black Banks & Garvagh Glebe) and Geevagh (Carrane Hill). The funds open today Monday, January 8, and remain open until Friday, March 16 March.

These community fund initiatives aim to provide financial support to local community and voluntary organisations in proximity of the wind farm, helping them to deliver beneficial projects and initiatives which fall within one or more of our broad themes:

• Education and Skills

• Health, Safety and Wellbeing

• Environment and Habitat Conservation

• Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

• Culture and Heritage

• Recreation, Sport and Social Inclusion

Monies have already been committed by these community funds to develop a range of projects in the region, which will make their mark for many years to come as communities continue to enjoy the benefits of the investments. Since 2014, the fund has committed to investing nearly €157,000 in 43 projects within the vicinity of these wind farms.

Carrane Hill (Oliven Ltd), Garvagh Glebe (Garvagh Glebe Power Ltd), Black Banks (Waterfern Ltd) and Tullynahaw (Tullynahaw Power Ltd) were all developed by ESB Wind Development Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ESB. The four wind farm community funds were established in 2014, and have a combined annual value of €61,600 (Carrane Hill - €3,400, Garvagh Glebe - €26,000, Black Banks - €10,200 and Tullynahaw - €22,000).

It is suggested that groups apply for grants to the values ranging from of €1,500 to €6,000. The suggested award value is neither a minimum or a maximum, rather an indication of the scale of resources available annually. Awards may exceed the above suggested values if a project is identified as being of significant strategic benefit to the community

For further information on the community fund and to apply for funding, please click here.