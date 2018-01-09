Children’s Exhibition 2018 at Solas Art Gallery in Leitrim

Saturday the 20th January 2017 sees the opening of the 11th Children’s Exhibition at Solas Art Gallery, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

Each year at this time a riot of colour ascends the walls of Ballinamore’s community gallery produced by children through the schools in the locality and surrounding areas of Co. Leitrim. Individual entries of any art genre (must be A4 size) are also welcome. Last day for drop off to the gallery is Friday 12th January at 6pm.

Up to 300 works of all genres and from all age groups up to Leaving Certificate and will no doubt include work of some future artists.

Art nurtures and promotes the best in society and this will be a great opportunity to see the produce of our youth.

The show will be opened at 3pm on Sat 20th January by art teacher Colleen Quinn, well known artist of the Ballinamore area, recognised nationally and internationally.

See you there.